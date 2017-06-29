Woman in her 20s found dead in parking lot of church: police

The body of the woman in her 20s was found in a small enclosed concrete circular frame near the church at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The flower bed was a meter away from a pedestrian walkway and there were three security cameras at the location. However, no footage was available as the cameras turned out to be fake.
|(Yonhap)
The police said that the body had been left in the flower bed for at least three days and that it had become difficult to identify due to decay.
A DNA fingerprint scan was subsequently administered. The victim was revealed to be unemployed and living apart from her family at the time of her death.
The police plan to ask a state agency to conduct an autopsy to investigate the cause of her death.
By Paige Shin, Intern reporter (paigeshin2019@heraldcorp.com)