Kim Ki-duk, Chung Chung-hoon invited as new members of Academy

Also included are animator Lee Sang-jun, who worked on the 2013 animation “Epic,” and Korean-American Helen Lee-Kim, president of international sales at film production company Good Universe.
The organization, whose members decide the recipients of the annual Oscars, announced this year’s list of 774 invited members Thursday.
Kim, who rose to international fame through films such as “Bad Guy” (2001) and “Samaritan Girl” (2004), was invited for “Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter ... and Spring” (2003) and “3-Iron” (2004).
Chung has worked closely with filmmaker Park Chan-wook, directing the photography for films such as “Oldboy” (2003), “Stoker” (2013) and “The Handmaiden” (2016). He has also worked on well-received thrillers such as “The Unjust” (2010) and “New World” (2013).
Chung also worked on “The Current War,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch, set for release later this year.
Lee of CJ Group moved to the US in 2014 and has since been involved in film production and distribution company CJ Entertainment.
“She has been active in the foreign entertainment industry after her move to the US,” according to a representative at CJ Group.
|Kim Ki-duk holds his Venice Film Festival Golden Lion Award at a press conference at Megabox in Dongdaemun in Seoul in September 2012. (Yonhap)
Until last year, there were 10 Korean members in the academy, including directors Im Kwon-taek, Bong Joon-ho and Park Chan-wook, and actors Song Kang-ho, Choi Min-sik and Lee Byung-hun.
Under pressure to diversify its membership, an eclectic group of stars from around the world were newly invited to the academy.
“It’s up to all of us to ensure that new faces and voices are seen and heard, and to take a shot on the next generation the way someone took a shot on each of us,” wrote the academy’s President Cheryl Boone Isaacs in announcing this year’s invited members, of which 39 percent are women and 30 percent are people of color.
By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)