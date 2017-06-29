[Best Brand] Re:NK’s Cell to Cell Essence provides youthful boost

Coway Re:NK’s Cell to Cell Essence (Coway)

Coway’s cosmetics brand Re:NK has released a new moisturizing essence packed with real plant cells to provide a youthful boost to the skin.The Cell to Cell Essence is an anti-aging product that includes 1 million intact cells extracted from three types of plants -- everlasting, nopal and myrrh. It was developed by Coway and French University of Bordeaux's global research and development network.“The cells are injected with a protein solution that keeps the cells from breaking and preserves the active ingredients,” a spokesperson for Coway said.The essence is the first Korean product to include the technology that preserves intact cells. The cells infused with the protein solution are called Real Cell-PA, according to the company.Everlasting nourishes the skin to increase elasticity, while nopal improves the skin’s ability to retain moisture. Myrrh softens coarse skin. Everlasting species are plants that maintain their color and form when they are dried, while nopal is a cactus known for its moisture-retentive properties.The Cell to Cell essence also includes the vitamin niacinamide to make the skin more translucent and adenosine to care for wrinkles small and large.Coway’s brand manager for Re:NK said that the product is a “must-have for consumers who need comprehensive skin improvement” thanks to its numerous benefits.Re:NK’s Cell to Cell Essence retails for 150,000 won for a 70-milliliter bottle. The company’s cell preservation technology is also included in its Cell to Cell Cream and Cell to Cell Homme Essence, which modifies the ingredients to optimize the product for men’s skin.