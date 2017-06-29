[Best Brand] Coway releases paradigm-changing water purifier AIS

An advertisement of Coway’s latest water purifier AIS featuring South Korean drama star Gong Yoo (Coway)

Coway, South Korea’s leading water purifier maker, released the AIS water purifier earlier this week, with an aim to change the paradigm of the water purifier market, the company said Thursday.AIS stands for aqua pure, ice and sparkling.“AIS is an innovative product that offers cleaner cold water, faster ice production and fizzy sparkling water,” said Coway CEO Lee Hae-sun through a statement.“The product will completely change the concept of ice, carbonic acid and water in the water purifier market.”Aqua pure refers to cleaner water produced through the Coway Intensive Reverse Osmosis, or CIROO, filter system, the company said.The system consists of the CIROO filter and C9 carbon block filter.The CIROO filter removes ion substances that are ten-thousandth the size of a hair, due to the membrane material being wrapped up to 24 percent more densely compared to previous filters, the company said.The “I” in AIS stands for ice, referring to the machine’s shortened average time of ice production with an active cooling system, the company said.Ice is produced from the bottom up when water passes through a cold pipe rather than an evaporator.The AIS also boasts a single-step process direct sparkling water system, the company said.Users can select three different levels of carbonic acid in the sparkling water, which is offered in 120-milliliter, 250-milliliter and 500-milliliter amounts.