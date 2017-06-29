VIXX’s Ravi to perform in Australia

According to his agency Jellyfish Entertainment, Ravi will perform onstage alongside other top Korea-based artists including Jay Park, Zion. T, Loco and Heize.
In addition to his activities as a member of the boy band VIXX, Ravi has an impressive solo career as a hip-hop artist.
|Ravi (Jellyfish Entertainment)
In 2015, he helped produce all the songs of “Beautiful Liar,” the debut EP for VIXX’s subunit VIXX LR.
VIXX recently wrapped up activities related to its new EP “Shangri-La/Paradise on Earth.” The group’s members are planning to carry out individual activities for the time being.
By Yoon Min-sik (minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)