VIXX’s Ravi to perform in Australia

Ravi (Jellyfish Entertainment)

Rapper Ravi of VIXX will show off his groove at a hip-hop concert down under as part of the “Rapbeat Show 2017 in Australia” to be held in Sydney on Saturday.According to his agency Jellyfish Entertainment, Ravi will perform onstage alongside other top Korea-based artists including Jay Park, Zion. T, Loco and Heize.In addition to his activities as a member of the boy band VIXX, Ravi has an impressive solo career as a hip-hop artist.Last year, he released his first mixtape “R.EBIRTH,” which was followed by his solo debut EP “R.EAL1ZE” earlier this year.In 2015, he helped produce all the songs of “Beautiful Liar,” the debut EP for VIXX’s subunit VIXX LR.VIXX recently wrapped up activities related to its new EP “Shangri-La/Paradise on Earth.” The group’s members are planning to carry out individual activities for the time being.By Yoon Min-sik (minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)