Twice marks No. 2 on Oricon chart

(JYP Entertainment)

Twice is making a splash in Japan, with its debut album there, “#TWICE,” notching the No. 2 spot on Oricon’s daily album chart.In just a day after its Wednesday release, the K-pop group sold an estimated 46,871 records in the country. The top spot on the chart belonged to “Jam” by Japan’s Kanjani8.It marked smooth sailing for one of Korea’s most popular girl groups. Twice’s album had topped the iTunes top album charts in the country almost immediately after its midnight release Wednesday.According to JYP Entertainment, the group has so far taken top spots in nine countries including member Tzuyu’s native Taiwan. The Korea-based group also has Japanese members Mina, Sana and Momo.The recently released album consists of the Korean and Japanese versions of Twice’s biggest hits including “Cheer Up,” “Knock Knock,” “TT” and “Signal.Twice will make an appearance on “Music Station” on TV Asahi on Friday. This will be followed by “Twice Debut Showcase Touchdown in Japan” on July 2 at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.By Yoon Min-sik (minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)