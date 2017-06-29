[Best Brand] ‘TEESCANNER’ guides users to nearest golf course

A poster for a promotional event of “TEESCANNER,” in which two winners will be given the Lexus NX 300h /GOLFZON COUNTY

Golf-loving South Koreans, estimated at over 6 million, according to the Korea Golf Association, have long had trouble booking the best golf course to enjoy a round.Finding the nearest golf course open for reservation, out of 522 across the nation, is often a hassle for players. Moreover, those booking a golf club have to bear the burden of paying deposits for reservations.In April, GOLFZON COUNTY, an operator of five golf courses in South Korea, launched a mobile app that it believes will reduce the inconvenience.Dubbed “TEESCANNER,” the app helps users find the nearest available golf course to their location, according to its operator. Users are able to customize the date of the golf round and the location of departure. The app then automatically sorts golf courses by distance.The GPS-tracking app “TEESCANNER” is interlocked with “T map,” South Korea’s most popular navigation app, so that those who have downloaded the navigation app can make use of a function showing turn-by-turn directions to a golf course.The app also allows golf players to go dutch in the payment of deposits. Its users can participate in a promotional event by booking and visiting one of the five golf clubs owned by GOLFZON COUNTY, until the end of November. Two winners will be randomly picked by Dec. 7 to receive the sport utility vehicle Lexus NX 300h.