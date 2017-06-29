[Best Brand] Taeyoung’s Elensilia snail cream boasts outstanding anti-aging benefits

Elensilia snail cream made by Taeyoung, a South Korean cosmetics company. (Taeyoung)

Taeyoung, a South Korean cosmetics company, said its Elensilia snail cream has proven effective in delaying skin aging due to its high levels of snail mucus.According to Taeyoung, 80 percent of Elensilia consists of snail mucus, or snail slime, made by France-based cosmetic ingredients supplier Sederma.A key component of snail mucus known as glycosmainoglycans, or GAG, delays skin aging by preventing moisture from evaporating and boosting hydration levels, the company said.The outstanding benefits of Elensilia’s GAG was also recognized in an academic journal published by the Korean Dermatological Association based on joint research conducted by a research team for Elensilia and a team led by professor Kim Beom-joon at the department of dermatology of Chung-Ang University Hospital.The philosophy and core value of the Elensilia brand is active ingredients and innovative effects, aimed at creating the best outcome with world-class researchers and ingredients, the company said.The company has gradually expanded exports of Elensilia, starting with its advancement into Japan through Matsumoto Kiyoshi, the biggest drug store chain there, in 2011, followed by Hong Kong, Vietnam, the US, Mongolia and more.Taeyoung is also seeking to diversify exports of the anti-aging cream to other countries, including Thailand and Malaysia.