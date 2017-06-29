[Best Brand] Korea Broach Manufacture eyes more markets abroad

caption: A table lift type NC broaching machine by Korea Broach Manufacture(Korea Broach Manufacture)

Armed with high-quality high-precision machine products and business know-how, Korea Broach Manufacture has been expanding its presence in the global market, the company said Thursday.In partnership with South Korean conglomerates and midsize firms, KBM has entered markets including China, Mexico, Brazil, Italy, Slovakia and India. And the company wants to expand more.Such confidence comes from KBM’s efforts in developing high-quality broaching products used for manufacturing auto parts including steering wheels, brake systems and air conditioning, as well as its fast after service. The company’s product lineup also includes cutting tools.Furthermore, the company holds five patents for a carrier of brake parts and a table lift for twin axis processing. It also recently obtained a CE mark – which shows it conforms to European standards -- to make inroads into the European market, it said.Its table lift-type NC broaching machine can process faster and more precisely than those by its rival companies. It also makes less noise and is energy efficient, according to KBM.Since the company was founded in 2003, the company’s President Jeong Jeong-hwan has prioritized customer satisfaction and product development, leading to business opportunities here and abroad.Transparent management is another of KBM’s core values, with its CEO named an “earnest taxpayer” by the National Tax Service in 2009 and by the Ministry of Finance in 2017.The CEO also received the $1 Million Dollar Exports Tower Award from the Korea International Trade Association in 2012 and the Innovative Management Award from the Small and Medium Business Administration in 2016. The company has also been expanding its corporate outreach programs by running scholarships for students at Busan National Mechanical Technical High School, the CEO’s alma mater, and by supporting nonprofit organizations including UNICEF and ChildFund Korea.