Moon highlights Korea-US alliance on first day of trip

As his first stop on the trip, Moon chose the recently unveiled monument for the Battle of Chosin Reservoir in Quantico, Virginia, in a move seemingly designed to put to rest concerns over the alliance.
In a speech, Moon said the “Korea-US alliance was forged in the fires of war,” and that its meaning and integrity was greater than the “promises made with signatures on pieces of paper.”
|Moon Jae-in pays his respect at the monument to the Battle of Chosin Reservoir in Quantico, Virginia. (Yonhap)
“(I) will move forward with President Trump. From the foundations of the great Korea-US alliance, (the two countries) will bring about the end of the North Korean nuclear program and peace on the Korean Peninsula.”
The battle, also known as the Changjin Lake Campaign, was fought mainly by US forces against an overwhelming number of Chinese troops in the winter of 1950. The battle was one of the fiercest engagements of the 1950-53 Korean War. It enabled the evacuation of tens of thousands of refugees -- including Moon’s parents -- from Hungnam.
During the evacuation, about 200,000 soldiers and troops were moved out of the port city. In the operation, the US merchant marine ship SS Meredith Victory was credited for the largest rescue mission by a single vessel, as it carried more than 14,000 refugees to South Korea.
Referring to the evacuation of Hungnam as “the most humanitarian operation in the history of civilization,” Moon thanked US military officials, veterans and their families attending the ceremony.
Moon highlighted his family’s connection to the battle, retelling how his parents were among the evacuees, and his birth in South Korea two years after the event.
“Beyond my personal and family history, I am moved by the humanism of the American soldiers, who rescued so many refugees from North Korea,” Moon said.
“This is the reason why the Changjin Lake Campaign, and evacuation of Hungnam is the greatest victory in the world’s history of warfare.”
Moon went on to relay his mother’s story of US troops handing out candies on Dec. 24, 1950 to the evacuees aboard the ship. He said that he has always felt grateful for the warmhearted actions of the soldiers.
“Korea remembers the sacrifice and dedication of you and your parents. The memory of gratitude and respect will live on forever,” Moon said.
By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)
Korea Herald correspondent