[Best Brand] Green & Blue Solutions keeps pig farms odor-free

Green & Blue Solutions CEO Yoo Tae-chul checks the level of bad odor at a pig farm in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province, in May. (G&B Solutions)

Bad odor is a chronic problem that most pig farms suffer from, as the size of pig farms rapidly grow to meet the rising global demand for pork.Green & Blue Solutions, a local manufacturer of odor eliminators based on bio-enzyme technology, said its signature product Biomagic has greatly reduced smells in many local pig farms.Made from extracts from orange, papaya and lime, Biomagic accelerates bio-reaction against odor-generating gases such as ammonia and hydrogen sulfide, thus reducing more than 92 percent of the bad odor, according to the company.The product can be diluted with water and spread on pig excrement once a day, which can also help hard excrement soften and remove pollutants easily, the company said.Hongcheon County in Gangwon Province, which bought Biomagic to support pig farms in the county last year, ordered 553 million won ($484,000) worth Biomagic this year.Pig farmers expressed their strong satisfaction about using Biomagic, the company said.Lee Su-gil, who runs Sangnoksu Farm in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province, has been using Biomagic since March last year.“I used to get very stressed out due to the bad odor but it’s completely gone now,” Lee said.G&B Solutions CEO Yoo Tae-chul said the product helped improve the overall quality of life of Korean farmers and residents nearby.“Our company will keep making every effort to contribute to a clean and healthy environment and enhance the competitiveness of the Korean farming business.”