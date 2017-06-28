Samsung inks deal for $380m factory in South Carolina

Korean Jeong Yun-jo captures gold at taekwondo worlds

Published : 2017-06-28 21:21
Updated : 2017-06-28 21:21

South Korean Jeong Yun-jo captured a surprise gold medal at the ongoing taekwondo world championships on Wednesday.

Jeong defeated Mikhail Artamonov of Russia 24-23 in the final of the men's under-58kg at the World Taekwondo Federation (WTF) World Taekwondo Championships at Taekwondowon's T1 Arena in Muju, some 240 kilometers south of Seoul.

Jeong, a 21-year-old ranked 105th competing in his first world championships, showed no fear against the 19th-ranked Artamonov in an action-packed contest.

In the semifinals earlier Wednesday, Jeong upset world No. 1 Carlos Navarro of Mexico 15-3.

This was South Korea's tournament-best sixth medal. The host nation now has four gold and two bronze medals.

The 23rd edition of the world championships ends on Friday. (Yonhap)

