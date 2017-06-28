Hyosung honors Korean War veterans in US

US veterans pose for photo at an event hosted by Hyosung USA. (Hyosung Group)

Hyosung Group thanked US veterans who fought in the 1951-53 Korean War for their sacrifice and courage at an event held in Huntsville, Alabama, officials said Wednesday.The South Korean conglomerate invited 65 veterans and their families in Alabama, where the head office of its US operation is located. Hyosung USA manufactures auto materials including tire cords and in-vehicle carpets for global carmakers and tiremakers that also operate plants in Alabama.“We express gratitude and pay respects to veterans who fought during the Korean War (and) who shed blood for freedom and peace. Hyosung will always remember their noble sacrifice and devotion,” said Lee Jong-bock, senior vice president of Hyosung USA.The event, in its fifth year, is part of efforts to bridge cultural differences between South Korea and the US, Hyosung said. Since 2015, the group has also been awarding scholarships for Korean-language classes at Alabama State University.By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)