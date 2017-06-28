Top diplomats of Korea, US to hold talks ahead of summit

South Korea's top diplomat will meet her US counterpart to fine-tune details related to the upcoming summit between their leaders scheduled later this week, a foreign ministry official said Wednesday.



Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha is to meet US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson early Wednesday (local time) in Washington just ahead of the talks between President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump.





Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha delivers her inauguration speech in Seoul on June 19, 2017. (Yonhap)

The two are expected to discuss details related to the Moon-Trump summit that will take place Thursday and Friday, a first face-to-face meeting since their inaugurations.Kang is to meet Tillerson also for the first time since she took office last week. The results of their talks will be unveiled later on, the official said. (Yonhap)