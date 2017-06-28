Pressure mounts on Ahn Cheol-soo to explain fabrication scandal

Strongly denouncing the centrist camp, Moon’s Democratic Party of Korea on Wednesday demanded that Ahn “stop hiding” and make clear his stance on the scandal.
Other parties, including the main conservative Liberty Korea Party, also echoed the view.
“The party has plotted a political tempest to deceive the whole nation during the election period. This is an anti-democratic act that should not be done,” said the chief of the ruling Democratic Party, Choo Mi-ae.
The calls came as Ahn kept mum for the second day since the scandal first broke.
|Prosecutors bring out boxes of collected evidence from an office building of Lee Yoo-mi, the member of People’s Party who is suspected of tempering evidence over a fake accusation against the son of President Moon Jae-in, in Seoul, on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
State prosecutors raided the homes and offices of two members from the People’s Party over the allegation that they made up “evidence,” including voice recordings, to show Moon’s son was given special favors when applying for a job at a public organization.
The two under investigation as suspects are party member Lee Yoo-mi, arrested with a warrant late Monday night, and a former member of the party’s supreme council, Lee Joon-seo.
Lee Yoo-mi earlier claimed that the evidence tempering was ordered by the party’s leadership, but has changed her testimony to claim that it was of her own planning and undertaking.
“We view the manipulation as an independent crime done by Lee Yoo-mi. If it is revealed that the party was systematically involved in the action, I will lead the dismantling of this party,” the party’s interim chief Rep. Park Joo-seon said.
Calls for Ahn to break his silence are also growing within the party, though members of the People’s Party are divided over whether he knew about the incident.
“It is obvious that the then-presidential candidate should reveal his stance and give an apology. He should take responsibility over the incident that occurred during the election as he was the presidential candidate then,” Kim Tae-il, the party’s reform committee chief said in a radio interview.
Lee was formerly Ahn’s student at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, as well as a fervent supporter since his first presidential bid back in 2012.
Rep. Kim Kwan-young, who is leading an internal investigation body operated separately from the prosecution or an independent counsel, said there should definitely be a talk with Ahn before they announce the final results of the probe.
Rep. Kim said he would carry out a thorough probe into those involved in the incident and added that he would also visit the arrested Lee.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)