SsangYong Motor to unveil new pickup truck

Song Seung-ki, managing director of SsangYong Motor’s production lines, during a Q&A session after a tour of the company’s production plant in Pyeongtaek of Gyeonggi Province. (SsangYong Motor)

PYEONGTAEK, Gyeonggi Province -- SsangYong Motor, the South Korean unit of India’s Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., will release a new fourth-generation pickup truck at the beginning of next year, an official said Wednesday.“The Q200 is not a follow-up model of the Korando Sports pickup truck. It is a separate model that is similar in size with the G4 Rexton,” Song Seung-ki, managing director of SsangYong Motor’s production lines, told reporters after a tour of the company’s production plant in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province.Q200 is the code name of the new pickup truck.The automaker invested some 30 billion won ($26.2 million) to expand the production line that will be in charge of making the Q200, the company said. Production of the Q200 will start in December and it will hit markets early next year.As for plans to advance into the lucrative Chinese market, SsangYong Motor plans to finalize a deal to build a factory there along with Shannxi Automobile Group, a Chinese bus and truck manufacturer, within the third or fourth quarter of this year, the company said.Meanwhile, the automaker’s premium large-size SUV G4 Rexton is expected to hit Europe this October.The carmaker has not made its debut in the US yet.By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)