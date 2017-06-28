'Bad' levels of fine dust in subway stations

(Yonhap)

Seoul’s subway stations have “bad” levels of fine dust in the air, an environmental activist group revealed, citing data from subway operator Seoul Metro.Gongdeok Station and Beotigogae Station on Subway Line No. 6 showed the highest level of fine dust concentration, reporting 116.2 micrograms per cubic meter each, according to data released by the Korean Federation for Environmental Movement.The average for Seoul’s 278 subway stations was 81.2 micrograms per cubic meter, a bad level even based on Korean standards, which are far less strict than those set by the World Health Organization.The city government currently defines “bad” levels of airborne dust concentration as those over 80 micrograms per cubic meter, compared to the WHO’s 25 micrograms.The Environment Ministry vowed in 2013 to keep the fine dust level in subway stations at 70 micrograms per cubic meter. But recent data showed that just 21 percent or 60 subway stations met the ministry’s requirement.Meanwhile, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said Wednesday that it would activate a new fine dust advisory system from July, as it has been approved by the city council.As part of the new system, the city government will provide fare exemptions for bus and subway users during commuting hours on days when the daily average concentration of ultrafine dust is above 50 micrograms per cubic meter.It will also install air purifiers at 484 child welfare institutions and provide face masks for children and the elderly when the fine dust advisory is issued.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)