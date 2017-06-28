Nine Muses reveals practice for ‘Remember’

Nine Muses‘ agency on Wednesday revealed a video of the K-pop act practicing the dance moves for its recently-released song “Remember.”In the video, the four members are seen honing the moves in a practice facility, showing off both their skills and looks.It is customary for K-pop groups to release a video of themselves practicing songs, in a bid to offer fans a closer look at the stars.The four-member group released its new EP “Muses Diary Part2: Identity” earlier in the month, which marked its first record since it was reorganized into a quartet. It initially debuted as a nine-member group in 2010,The group is slated to hold a concert ”RE:MINE“ at Blue Square Samsung Card Hall in Yongsan-gu, Seoul on Thursday.(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)