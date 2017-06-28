Sojin of Girl's Day, Eddy Kim confirm relationship

Sojin (Dream Entertainment)

Sojin, a member of K-pop group Girl's Day, and singer-songwriter Eddy Kim admitted to being in romantic relationship on Wednesday. The couple had denied the rumors earlier in the day.Her agency Dream Entertainment said that Sojin has denied the reports, and said that she and Kim are just good friends.Kim‘s agency Mystic Entertainment also denied the reports.Earlier in the day, a local outlet reported that Sojin is dating the singer-songwriter, who is four years her junior.The two met on a TV program last August in which eight singers attempted to direct a music video. Citing officials, the report claimed that the two were sighted dating near Sojin’s apartment in Seongdong-gu, Seoul.Sojin debuted in 2010 as a member of Girl‘s Day, which has had hits like “Twinkle Twinkle,” “Hug Me Once” and “Darling.”Kim came into the public eye after being selected one of the top 6 finalists of Mnet’s audition program “Superstar K4” in 2012. He released his first EP “The Manual” in April of 2014.(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)