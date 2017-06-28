Sojin of Girl's Day, Eddy Kim confirm relationship

Her agency Dream Entertainment said that Sojin has denied the reports, and said that she and Kim are just good friends.
|Sojin (Dream Entertainment)
Kim‘s agency Mystic Entertainment also denied the reports.
Earlier in the day, a local outlet reported that Sojin is dating the singer-songwriter, who is four years her junior.
The two met on a TV program last August in which eight singers attempted to direct a music video. Citing officials, the report claimed that the two were sighted dating near Sojin’s apartment in Seongdong-gu, Seoul.
Sojin debuted in 2010 as a member of Girl‘s Day, which has had hits like “Twinkle Twinkle,” “Hug Me Once” and “Darling.”
Kim came into the public eye after being selected one of the top 6 finalists of Mnet’s audition program “Superstar K4” in 2012. He released his first EP “The Manual” in April of 2014.
