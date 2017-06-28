K-pop star Bora dating Feeldog of Big Star

Bora (right) and Feeldog (Yonhap)

Another K-pop star couple had been born, as Bora -- formerly of the now-disbanded Sistar -- confirmed her romantic relationship with Feeldog, of boy band Big Star.Bora’s agency Hook Entertainment told local media she has “a serious relationship with Feeldog,” confirming earlier reports. It did not elaborate on how long the relationship has been going on.Brave Entertainment, Feeldog’s agency, also confirmed the two have been dating for months. The relationship started when they both appeared on a TV show last July, it added.Bora, 27, officially debuted in 2010 with Sistar’s debut single “Push Push.” The group produced a number of hits, including “So Cool” and “Touch My Body.”Since the group disbanded, she has been putting emphasis on her acting career.Feeldog, 25, is a member of Big Star, which formed in 2012. The group released its first single “Bigstart” in July of that year, and is noted for holding 100 live performances in Japan.(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)