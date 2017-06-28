Guri-Pocheon Expressway to open Friday

A view of the new Guri-Pocheon Expressway (Daewoo E&C)

The new Guri-Pocheon Expressway is slated to open to drivers starting from Friday midnight.According to Daewoo Engineering & Construction, the new 50.6-kilometer stretch of highway will shorten the driving distance from the Seoul Gangdong region to Pocheon by 7 kilometers, condensing the drive from the current 70- to 90-minute trek to 30 minutes.“As it is the first highway constructed in the northeastern part of Seoul, it is expected to contribute to the economic revitalization of the Gyeonggi Province region as well as help minimize chronic traffic congestion,” said a Daewoo E&C official.Daewoo officials say it is expected that easier accessibility to major sightseeing areas in Gyeonggi Province such as Sanjeong Lake, Herb Island and the Adonis Country Club will greatly contribute to the revitalization of the local economy in the Gyeonggi region.Work on the expressway was divided among Daewoo E&C, GS E&C, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, Posco E&C and 11 other construction companies. The project was financed by the Korea Development Bank, Industrial Bank of Korea and Korea Highway Corporation.By Julie Jackson (juliejackson@heraldcorp.com)