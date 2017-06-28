Idol singer Chanmi wins acting contest

In the final episode of “I’m An Actor,” aired Tuesday on cable channel K Star, Chanmi clinched the top spot based on the results of past matches that had the participants re-enacting famous scenes from TV shows. She finished first twice in a total of six matches on the show.
|Chanmi (FNC Entertainment)
For her final performance, she played a part from the 2015 TV drama “Kill Me, Heal Me,” in which the main characters go through a tearful goodbye.
Chanmi is the main dancer for the girl group AOA.
The show’s concept centers on discovering idol singers who can act. Riding on their popularity, K-pop stars often take on acting gigs, but there has been controversy over untrained, underqualified singers taking major roles.
By Yoon Min-sik
