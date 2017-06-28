Idol singer Chanmi wins acting contest

Chanmi (FNC Entertainment)

K-pop star Chanmi proved that she can do more than dance and sing by winning an acting contest that pitted the nation’s idol singers against one another.In the final episode of “I’m An Actor,” aired Tuesday on cable channel K Star, Chanmi clinched the top spot based on the results of past matches that had the participants re-enacting famous scenes from TV shows. She finished first twice in a total of six matches on the show.For her final performance, she played a part from the 2015 TV drama “Kill Me, Heal Me,” in which the main characters go through a tearful goodbye.Chanmi is the main dancer for the girl group AOA.The show’s concept centers on discovering idol singers who can act. Riding on their popularity, K-pop stars often take on acting gigs, but there has been controversy over untrained, underqualified singers taking major roles.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)