Seoul stocks start lower tracking Wall Street

South Korean shares opened weak Wednesday, tracking a decline on Wall Street after a key vote on US President Donald Trump's health care plan was delayed.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index slipped 9.47 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,382.48 in the first 15 minutes of trading.



Most large caps traded mixed with market kingpin Samsung Electronics falling 0.83 percent.Top automaker Hyundai Motor rose 1.25 percent, and top steelmaker POSCO gained 1.45 percent.The local currency was trading at 1,140.50 won against the US dollar, down 3.6 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)