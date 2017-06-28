Kim Jan-di grabs bronze at taekwondo worlds

MUJU -- South Korean Kim Jan-di grabbed a bronze medal at the ongoing taekwondo world championships on Tuesday.



Kim lost to Nur Tatar of Turkey 11-9 in the semifinals of the women's under-67kg at the World Taekwondo Federation World Taekwondo Championships at Taekwondowon's T1 Arena in Muju, some 240 kilometers south of Seoul.



In the world championships, there are no bronze medal contests, and the two losers in the semifinals each get a bronze medal.





Kim Jan-di of South Korea (R) battles Nur Tatar of Turkey in the semifinals of the women's under-67kg at the World Taekwondo Federation World Taekwondo Championships at Taekwondowon's T1 Arena in Muju, North Jeolla Province, on June 27, 2017. Tatar beat Kim 11-9. (Yonhap)

The thrilling match was decided in the extra round, after the two were tied at 9-9 after three two-minute rounds.In extra time, the first fighter to score is declared the winner, and Tatar got her two "golden" points on a kick to the trunk 17 seconds into the one-minute frame.Tatar, the 2016 Olympic bronze medalist, led 4-1 after one round, and held a 5-4 advantage through the second round.In the third, the Turkish practitioner built a 7-4 lead before the South Korean battled back with a pair of kicks.Kim led 9-8 with the clock ticking down, but Tatar pulled into a tie with a one-point punch with two seconds remaining.Tatar then closed out Kim with the decisive kick, ending Kim's hopes of her first world title.In her only previous world championships appearance in 2013, Kim was eliminated in the round of 16.This was host South Korea's third medal here, following two gold medals on Sunday by Kim Tae-hun (men's under-54kg) and Sim Jae-young (women's under-46kg). (Yonhap)