[Advertorial] KDB Foundation begins 2017 art education for marginalized kids

Published : 2017-06-27 18:32
Updated : 2017-06-27 18:32

The state-run Korea Development Bank said Tuesday its KDB Foundation has begun its annual art education project for elementary school children in low-income households, as part of its long-term social corporate responsibility activities.

Children participate in KDB Foundation’s camp in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi Province, Saturday. (KDB)

Initiated in 2014, the annual program invites scores of elementary school students in the third to sixth grades in low-income households and offers them 18 rounds of integrated art education in cooperation with Dongdeok Women’s University’s art education team, led by professor Kim Choon-gyeong.

The program also includes a one-night camp at the start of the program to break the ice among the children, two rounds of performance watching, cultural travel and an actual play created by participating children at a theater in Daehangno in Seoul.

For this year’s project, the KDB Foundation held the camp in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi Province, on Saturday for 70 participating children living in Seoul and Gyeonggi area.

“KDB Foundation’s art project is a long-term, active welfare education program. Every year, I see parents and our staff crying when they watch the children’s performance on the final stage of the program,” said Jeon Byeong-no, director of the program organizer Korea Community Children Center Association.

Founded in 2007, KDB Foundation aims to support young people for startups, help low-income households and nurture talents.

By Kim Yoon-mi (yoonmi@heraldcorp.com)

