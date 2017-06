Yoo Ah-in (Yonhap)

Yoo Ah-in has been exempted from mandatory military service due to his medical condition, including a bone tumor, the actor’s management agency UAA said Tuesday.The 30-year-old actor was diagnosed with a bone tumor in 2015. He also ruptured his shoulder muscle while filming two action movies “Tough as Iron” (2013) and “Veteran” (2015).The pain had not been severe enough to hinder Yoo’s everyday activities, but the tumor recently grew in size and led to his exemption by the Military Manpower Administration, local reports said.The actor underwent five rounds of checkups under the MIA.(doo@heraldcorp.com)