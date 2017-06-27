Korean president to attend G20 summit in Germany: Cheong Wa Dae

South Korean President Moon Jae-in will head for Germany next week on an official visit that will also include his trip to the upcoming G20 summit in the European country, his office Cheong Wa Dae announced Tuesday.



The new South Korean leader will depart for Germany next Wednesday, two days after his return from a trip to the United States where he is set to hold a bilateral summit with US President Donald Trump.



Moon will first head to Berlin for an official two-day visit that will include bilateral talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.





President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)

"President Moon is set to exchange views with his German counterparts on a wide range of issues that will include ways to resolve the North Korean nuclear issue, enhance the countries' cooperation on establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula, their joint support for free global trade and other global issues," Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Park Soo-hyun told a press briefing.Moon's visit to Berlin will mark his second trip to a foreign country since taking office on May 10.The new South Korean president will then head to Hamburg, Germany where he will be joined by leaders of 19 other developed and developing countries around the world, including the United States, Japan and China.The annual meeting of the 20 global leaders will be held next Friday and Saturday."It will be Moon's first participation in a multilateral meeting since his inauguration, and it will provide him an opportunity to introduce his new government key economic policies at the G20 summit, the world's top economic consultative body," the Cheong Wa Dae spokesman said.Park also noted a series of bilateral talks between Moon and other leaders will likely be held on the sidelines of the two-day summit to be held July 7-8.Bilateral meetings being arranged included those with leaders of China, Japan and Russia, he said.Moon will return home on July 10. (Yonhap)