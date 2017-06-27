Parties agree to handle pending bills but leave out Moon’s extra budget plan

The floor leaders of the ruling and opposition parties hold their written agreement to ease a political standoff over President Moon Jae-in`s top government nominees following their talks at the National Assembly on June 27, 2017. (Yonhap)

Ruling and opposition parties on Tuesday agreed to normalize the National Assembly, which has been deadlocked for over a week, resuming the necessary process for President Moon Jae-in’s government reorganization plan.The agreement, however, left out the most contentious issue, Moon’s 11.2 trillion won ($9.85 billion) extra budget proposal, due to strong resistance from the main opposition Liberty Korea Party. It was signed by the floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, the conservative opposition Liberty Korea Party and minor opposition blocs, the People’s Party and Bareun Party.Following the deal, the Assembly’s Security and Public Administration Committee resumed deliberation of the Government Organization Act.The agreement also calls for establishing a subcommittee to look over the confirmation hearing processes and open plenary sessions for July.The government has come under fire for its nomination of controversial figures, who the opposition parties rejected citing ethical lapses. The new subpanel will take a thorough look into the nominees and will seek ways to enhance the confirmation hearing system. The eight-member committee will be chaired by a member from the People’s Party.Also included in the agreement are mandate extensions for special committees for constitutional reform and the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, and the formation of a new special committee on political reforms.The political reform panel, which will be led by a member from the ruling Democratic Party, will hold legislative power to motion bills and will aim to make improvements in the electoral system.By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)