Sliding sports venue for PyeongChang 2018 renamed

The sliding sports venue for next year's Winter Games in South Korea has been renamed to include the word "Olympic," the event's organizers said Tuesday.



The organizing committee for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics said the Alpensia Sliding Centre in PyeongChang, some 180 kilometers east of Seoul, will now be called the Olympic Sliding Centre.



This undated file photo, provided by the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics organizing committee, shows the newly-named Olympic Sliding Centre in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province. (Yonhap)

The sliding centre is part of what used to be called Alpensia Sports Park, which will now be dubbed Alpensia Olympic Park.The organizers said there are now five facilities with names that include the word "Olympic." They said the former Alpensia Sports Park was recognized by the International Olympic Committee as a symbolic winter sports landmark in the region, as it also includes venues for ski jumping, cross-country skiing and biathlon.The sliding track was allowed to use the "Olympic" tag because it is the only South Korean sliding facility that meets the international standards. (Yonhap)