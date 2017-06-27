Galaxy S8 Plus tops Consumer Reports ranking in battery life

Samsung Electronics’ new flagship smartphone Galaxy S8 Plus topped Consumer Reports’ latest ranking on smartphone battery life. It is welcome news for the Korean tech giant, which suffered a setback due to its fire-prone smartphone Note 7, which was discontinued last year.
The US magazine Consumer Reports said in a June 17 report that it had reviewed the batteries of smartphones available in the market in terms of talk time, Wi-Fi, long-term evolution data, wireless charging and battery capacity.
The Galaxy S8 Plus, with 3,500 milliampere hour battery capacity, beat its rivals from Apple and Google. It enables users to talk for 26 hours and to use LTE data for 17.5 hours.
The top five smartphones on the list include the Galaxy S8 Plus, Galaxy S7 edge, LG G6, Google Pixel XL and Galaxy S8.
“The five smartphones manage to stand out thanks to batteries with 3,000 mAh and higher of storage, plus processors and wireless connections that smartly adjust power consumption to suit the job at hand,” said Bree Fowler, an analyst at Consumer Reports.
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)