Apink makes dramatic return with ‘Pink Up’ amid bomb threat

Apink poses at a press showcase for its new EP, “Pink Up,” in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

K-pop group Apink made a dramatic return to the music scene, undeterred by a bomb threat that had heightened tension at a media showcase for its new EP in Seoul on Monday.A few hours before Monday’s showcase, Apink was threatened by an unidentified man who claimed to have set up explosives at the event venue. After a sweeping search at the venue, police said that no evidence or trace of explosives were found. Despite the bomb scare, Apink decided to proceed with the event and talked about its new EP “Pink Up,” which came after the group’s almost nine-month hiatus.“Each time we come back with a new album, we always confront the question of how to make a musical change while not losing Apink’s color,” said band member Jung Eun-ji at the event.“After thorough discussion with our album composers, we decided to go back to basics for ‘Pink Up.’ The songs might sound similar to our previous works, but still, you can find a difference there.”Centered on synthesizer beats, “Five” is the lead single of the EP “Pink Up” released Monday evening. Through the dance-pop song that boasts Apink’s signature cheery lyrics, members suggest that fans count to five and take a break from their busy lives.Asked whether they were willing to shed the innocent and girlish image the group has had since its debut, Oh Ha-young said, “There are many other girl groups with sexy concepts. I think it is better for us to keep the image that fits us.”Yoon Bo-mi also said although there are members who could portray a sexy image, such as Son Na-eun and Kim Nam-joo, the group plans to stick to its previous image, which fans have been supportive of.Park Cho-rong, the band leader, went on to talk about a death threat made against the group last month. Asked how the members have dealt with the incident, Park said, “We would like to extend our apologies to our fans for having worried them even before our return.”“We were shocked at first, but we could weather through it thanks to your support and help.”Park also expressed gratitude to staff and fans.The seven-track EP “Pink Up” includes the piano-based balled “Eyes,’ written by Park Cho-rong, “Always,” a prereleased special fan song, and the love ballad “Evergreen.”By Hong Dam-young(lotus@heraldcorp.com)