Seo Tai-ji to collaborate with BTS for 25th-anniversary concert

Singer Seo Tai-ji (Yonhap)

BTS (Big Hit Entertainment)

K-pop icon Seo Tai-ji will collaborate with K-pop boy band BTS for a concert in September to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Seo’s debut.Seo’s label Seotajji Co. said Tuesday that the legendary singer and BTS will perform several hits from all four albums of Seo’s previous group Seo Taiji and the Boys, without any changes to the original versions of the songs.“With BTS, Seo will perform his earliest songs exactly as they were performed in the 1990s,” an official from the label said.“From selecting songs to designing the stage, he is putting every effort into preparing for this special stage.”The artist, who is a legend in Korea for his innovative and unique music style, debuted in 1992 as the leader of Seo Tai-ji and the Boys. The group released nine studio albums before it disbanded in January 1996. Seo has been pursuing a solo career ever since.His upcoming concert “MOOVːSoundtrack vol.2 ‘SEOTAIJI 25” will be held at Jamsil Olympic Stadium in southern Seoul on Sept. 2, in commemoration of the artist’s debut as the leader of Seo Taiji and the Boys in 1992. The event is part of Lotte Card’s cultural marketing project “MOOV Soundtrack.”By Hong Dam-young(lotus@heraldcorp.com)