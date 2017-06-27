Moon heads to Washington for summit with Trump

President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in sets off to Washington on Wednesday for a crucial summit meeting with US President Donald Trump, scheduled for Friday.It will be Moon’s first summit, taking place 51 days into his term -- the earliest one-on-one meeting with a US president for any South Korean president.The South Korean presidential office has stated that the goal of the meeting is to build trust and friendship between the two leaders, and that the official agenda focuses on strengthening the alliance and cooperation in the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.However, in light of a number of outstanding thorny issues, the possibility of the summit veering toward specific issues remains.For instance, the Moon administration has ordered a full environmental impact study into the US’ Terminal High Altitude Area Defense anti-missile system, delaying its full deployment. The US, however, wants to see the system fully deployed according to the schedule hammered out with the Park Geun-hye administration.In addition, Trump’s “America First” drive has prompted some pundits to raise the possibility of issues such as the Korea-US Free Trade Agreement and US Forces Korea-related matters being discussed at the meeting.Ahead of Friday’s summit, Moon will meet with Vice President Mike Pence, and lay flowers at a Korean War monument in Washington, along with US veterans of the conflict. Moon and Pence will hold a meeting, after which Moon will attend a conference at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and speak about his security and foreign relations policies.In line with Cheong Wa Dae’s emphasis on highlighting the alliance, Moon’s trip will start with the South Korean leader paying respects at the recently unveiled monument for the Battle of Chosin Reservoir, also known as Jangjin Lake Campaign, on Wednesday.The battle took place in the winter of 1950 during the Korean War and enabled civilians to be evacuated from Hungnam, South Hamgyong Province in North Korea. Moon’s parents, who originate from Hungnam, were along the evacuees. Moon’s first day in the US will wrap up with an event organized by the Korean and US chambers of commerce, where he is scheduled to give a speech emphasizing the importance of economic cooperation between the two nations.On Thursday, Moon will meet with leaders of the US Congress to discuss ways to strength the alliance, and attend a welcome dinner at the White House.By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)