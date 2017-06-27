(Photo) iKon expresses youth in coming-of-age photo book

Its first photobook “Youth Volume 1” will show the everyday lives of iKon members. But instead of focusing on the limelight as a popular K-pop act, the images will shine light on how the seven members spend every day as young adults.
“iKon has always shown great chemistry as a group, but the photo book will show each members‘ charms,” YG said.
The photo book will also include a poster and some calligraphy written by each member.
It will be released on July 4, but was made available for pre-order starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The boyband recently released EP “New Kids: Begin” and has enjoyed commercial success with its single “B-Day.”
Photo credit: YG Entertainment