Seoul OKs Eugene Bell's bid to send TB medication, other materials to NK

South Korea's unification ministry has approved the Eugene Bell Foundation Korea's application to send medication for tuberculosis and materials to build hospital wards to North Korea, an official said Tuesday.



It marked the first approval by the Seoul government for a shipment to the North under the liberal administration of President Moon Jae-in.



The shipment approved Monday is valued at 1.9 billion won ($1.7 million), including medication worth 1.5 billion won and construction materials worth 350 million won, the ministry added.





Stephen Linton (right), chairman of the Eugene Bell Foundation Korea, speaks to reporters over the foundation`s project to offer medication for tuberculosis to North Korea on June 15, 2017. (Yonhap)

It is rare that the government granted the delivery of construction materials as the government has not allowed new investment in North Korea under a set of sanctions against Pyongyang imposed on May 24, 2010.Previously, the ministry approved the foundation's shipment of medical aid three times under Moon's conservative predecessor. But it did not allow construction materials to be sent to the North on concerns that they can be converted to uses for weapons.The ministry said that it has reviewed the application on the grounds that it will flexibly consider the resumption of civilian inter-Korean exchanges to the extent that the move does not compromise the international sanctions regime."(The approval was made on the basis that) tuberculosis is a disease necessary for consistent treatment, and the shipment does not have a risk of being misused and monitoring will continue," a ministry official said.The shipment will be transported to North Korea's western port city of Nampo via China in July.The foundation has long provided medical humanitarian assistance to North Korea, especially for multidrug-resistant tuberculosis.In May, Seoul announced the resumption of civilian inter-Korean exchanges in line with Moon's dual-track approach of denuclearizing North Korea and seeking dialogue and engagement with the North.But North Korea has turned down South Korean civic groups' move to resume exchanges in protest of Seoul's support of the latest United Nations sanctions. (Yonhap)