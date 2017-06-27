Lovelyz to hold first solo concert in Japan in August

(Woolim Entertainment)

K-pop group Lovelyz will hold its first solo concert outside of Korea in August, holding a performance for the fans in Tokyo.According to its agency Woolim Entertainment, Lovelyz will hold “2017 Lovelyz Concert Alwayz in Japan” on Aug. 5 and Aug. 6 in the Japanese capital. The group’s concerts in Seoul on July 29-30 are sold out.“We hope that (the Tokyo concert) will mark the beginning of more opportunities for the group to meet fans from around the world,” said Woolim Entertainment.The band held nine fan events in Japan in May as part of the promotion for its second studio album.Having debuted in November 2014, Lovelyz was the first all-female vocal band produced by Woolim Entertainment. The group has released solid hit singles including “Ah-choo,” “Destiny” and “Wow!”(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)