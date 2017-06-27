KEPCO to launch some 1,500 EV charging stations across the country

State-run electricity provider Korea Electric Power Corp. said Tuesday that it will run some 1,500 charging stations for electric vehicles across the country starting on July 3.



The 1,560 charging stations will be available at KEPCO's operations center, public parking lots and some apartment complexes, it added.



The rate per kWh will range from 83.6 to 174.3 won depending on what time the charging is started, the KEPCO said.



EV owners will be able to find the KEPCO-run charging stations at the Internet site evc.kepco.co.kr or through a smartphone application.





(Yonhap)

South Korea's EV registration exceeded 13,000 units in April, helped by improved infrastructure and government subsidies, marking an increase of 27 percent from 10,855 units at the end of December, according to data from the transport ministry and the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association.The government plans to strengthen regulations on diesel-powered vehicles while building more charging stations and continue subsidies for electric cars that people purchase.Industry sources expect regulations on diesel cars and improved charging infrastructure will drive up sales of electric cars and other environment-friendly vehicles in the coming years. (Yonhap)