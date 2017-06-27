Black Pink shatters record with 30 million YouTube views

Black Pink (YG Entertainment)

Black Pink appears to be on the path from rookie sensation to K-pop giants, as the music video for the recently-released single “As If It‘s Your Last” reached 30 million views faster than any other K-pop group in history.The video topped 30 million views in less than fic days since its release. The previous record-holder was held by Twice‘s “Knock Knock,“ which reached the milestone in just over six days of its release.Psy holds the record among all Korean artists, as music video for his “Gentleman” -- follow-up to globally popular “Gangnam Style” reached the mark in just 30 hours after release.Black Pink’s new song has been smashing music charts locally and internationally, topping the iTunes chart in 18 countries.(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)