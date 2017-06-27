Ex-WINNER Nam Tae-hyun to release 1st EP with his new band

Singer Nam Tae-hyun will release his first EP as a member of the band South Club at 6 p.m. Tuesday.The band, led by the former singer of K-pop act WINNER, will unveil the EP ”90“ containing seven songs including ”I Got the Blues,“ ”Liar“ and previously-released ”Hug Me.“ Nam has participated in the creation of all the songs, except for the instrumental songs.Following the release, Nam will hold a fan meeting in Tokyo on July 8.Nam, 23, debuted in 2014 as a member of the boyband WINNER, but left the team last year citing unspecified health-related issues.He started his own label South Buyers Club, which was officially registered on March 30.(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)