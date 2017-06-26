Russians rank Stalin as the 'most outstanding' person

An opinion poll shows that a majority of Russians think Soviet leader Josef Stalin was the ``most outstanding person'' in history.



The survey by the Levada Center released Monday said 38 percent chose Stalin, in a stark contrast to just 12 percent in 1989 when Russians were beginning to discover the crimes of the Stalin regime. The poll of 1,600 people has a 3.4-percent margin of error.



Scholars estimate that under Stalin more than 1 million people were executed in political purges. Millions more died in the vast prison camp system or as a result of mass starvation and deportations.



But an increasing number of Russians now admire Stalin as a strong leader who led their country to victory in World War II. (AP)