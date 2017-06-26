Sulli says explicit nude, sex scenes necessary in ‘Real’

K-pop girl group member-turned-actress Sulli felt that the explicit sex scenes in the upcoming film “Real” were necessary to the story, she told reporters Monday.



“I don’t think it was easy. It was a huge challenge for me, acting-wise and in other areas. It was hard and I had a lot of concerns but it was fun,” said Sulli in a rare press interview at the press screening of “Real,” held at CGV Wangsimni.





Sulli attends the press screening of "Real" at CGV Wangsimni, Monday. (Yonhap)

The 23-year-old former f(x) member makes her big screen debut alongside Kim Soo-hyun in the film, and engages in several nude sex scenes with the actor.“I think I have a lot of ambition when it comes to acting. It grew when I was shooting this film. I felt something like a sense of achievement while acting.“I don’t know that I’ve ever wanted to achieve something like this before. That is how eager I am about acting.”On questions about her edgy social media posts, Sulli replied: “That is a personal matter. I don’t think I should talk about it right now.”