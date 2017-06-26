S. Korean wushu body invites N. Korea to youth competition

Park Chang-bum (L), president of the KWA, poses with Yu Zaiqing, head of the International Wushu Federation (Yonhap-KWA)

The South Korean wushu governing body said Monday it has invited North Korean athletes to an upcoming youth competition south of the border.The Korea Wushu Association (KWA) said it wants to host a North Korean team during the ninth Asian Junior Wushu Championships, set for Sept. 14 to 21 this year in Gumi, some 260 kilometers southeast of Seoul.The KWA said its president, Park Chang-bum, broached the idea in his meeting with Yu Zaiqing, head of the International Wushu Federation (IWF), in Muju, some 240 kilometers south of Seoul. Yu, also a vice president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), is visiting Muju for the World Taekwondo Federation (WTF) World Taekwondo Championships.The KWA said Yu offered to do his best to ensure North Korea's participation in the youth event.Last Wednesday, the Korea Weightlifting Federation (KWF) said it was seeking North Korea's participation in the Asian Cup and Interclub Weightlifting Championship starting on Oct. 18 in Yanggu, some 175 kilometers northeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)