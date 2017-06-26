S. Korean wushu body invites N. Korea to youth competition

The Korea Wushu Association (KWA) said it wants to host a North Korean team during the ninth Asian Junior Wushu Championships, set for Sept. 14 to 21 this year in Gumi, some 260 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
|Park Chang-bum (L), president of the KWA, poses with Yu Zaiqing, head of the International Wushu Federation (Yonhap-KWA)
The KWA said Yu offered to do his best to ensure North Korea's participation in the youth event.
Last Wednesday, the Korea Weightlifting Federation (KWF) said it was seeking North Korea's participation in the Asian Cup and Interclub Weightlifting Championship starting on Oct. 18 in Yanggu, some 175 kilometers northeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)