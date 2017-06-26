Opposition party apologizes over incorrect campaign accusations

Park Joo-sun (Yonhap)

The minor opposition People's Party apologized Monday to President Moon Jae-in for "manipulated" pre-election allegations that his son received special treatment when applying for a job at a public organization in 2006.Park Joo-sun, the party's interim leader, said that his party member was found to have manipulated the allegations surrounding Moon's son, Joon-yong, during the presidential campaign earlier this year."Our party member confessed to having directly manipulated the related documents," Park told a press conference. "We deeply apologize to President Moon and his son."At the peak of the campaign for the top elected office, Moon was dogged by the unceasing allegations that his son unfairly landed a full-time job at the Korea Employment Information Service, an entity under the labor ministry, in late 2006 when Moon was working as a senior presidential secretary. (Yonhap)