Crude oil slump casts shadow on monetary tightening

“The prolonged crude slump has dampened the expectations for the inflation and normalization of monetary policies at home and abroad,” Lee Sur-bee, a fixed income strategist at Samsung Securities wrote in a report, citing crude drops for the past five consecutive weeks up to last week.
“The drop will lead to downward adjustment of the price prediction and dent the export-oriented growth momentum of South Korea, which may leave the BOK with a little case for the interest rate hike slated next year.”
Kim Hyoung-ryoul, a strategist at Kyobo Securities, wrote that the consumer sentiment might also suffer a fall. “The global consumer sentiment is likely to increasingly weaken, if the trend of declining crude oil prices lingers,” he wrote.
|(AFP-Yonhap)
Hong Chun-uk, a strategist at Kiwoom Securities, also attributed the sluggish growth in stock markets in June to the ongoing oil drop, citing a slower rise in the Kospi by 1.4 percent until Friday than that of May by 6.1 percent.
“The oil slump appears to have shed light on concerns about South Korean businesses‘ growth forecast,” Hong wrote in a Monday report.
The crude fall is also dragging down the business performances of the refiners.
The operating profits of listed refiners, SK Innovation and S-Oil, are expected to drop 26.6 percent and 40.8 percent on-year in the second quarter this year, according to a market tracker FnGuide on Monday.
The refiners’ stocks contrasted with the bull run of the local stock markets Monday.
SK Innovation fell to 157,000 won ($138.2) as of 2:30 p.m. Monday, down 0.95 percent from the previous trading day and 10.8 percent from the 52-week high on April 27 at 176,500 won. S-Oil dropped 0.63 percent compared to Friday and 12.7 percent from the peak at 108,000 on May 16, at 2:30 p.m.
The benchmark crude oil prices continued to finish lower for five consecutive weeks, mainly due to supply glut on US shale production that had dwarfed the supply cut by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia.
Oil prices spiraled to a record-low the previous week. US West Texas Intermediate had dived Wednesday to a ten-month low, hitting $42.05 a barrel. London Brent oil meanwhile hit $44.35, the lowest since November 2016.
Also last Tuesday, US West Texas Intermediate entered a bear market, by falling down more than 20 percent from its recent high in February.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)