Korean pro football All-Stars selected for match in Vietnam

Yang Dong-hyeon of the Pohang Steelers (Yonhap)

The South Korean professional fooball All-Star team for mid-season festivities in Vietnam was unveiled on Monday.The K League, operator of the national pro competitions, announced a team of 18 players. The K League All-Stars will face the Vietnamese national team at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on July 29. The kickoff is 10 p.m. Korean time.Pohang Steelers' Yang Dong-hyeon, currently tied for the lead in the top division K League Classic with 11 goals in 15 matches, is one of three forwards. He's joined by two international veterans, Kim Shin-wook of Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors and Lee Keun-ho of Gangwon FC.Veteran playmaker Yeom Ki-hun will represent Suwon Samsung Bluewings as one of six midfielders. Former Hoffenheim back Kim Jin-su, currently with Jeonbuk, has been named as one of seven defenders.Ulsan Hyundai's Kim Yong-dae and Daegu FC's Jo Hyeon-woo are the two goalkeepers.FC Seoul head coach Hwang Sun-hong will be the All-Star team's bench boss.The K League said the players were chosen based on data analysis of their performances this year, and that it made sure all 12 K League Classic teams would have representation.Jeonbuk, Ulsan, Jeju United, Gangwon, Pohang and Suwon each had two representatives, while six other teams had one player apiece.This year's All-Star Game has been scheduled to help promote South Korean football in Southeast Asia. The Vietnamese squad will include Luong Xuan Truong, who plays for Gangwon FC in the K League Classic. (Yonhap)