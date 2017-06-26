Korean pro football All-Stars selected for match in Vietnam

The K League, operator of the national pro competitions, announced a team of 18 players. The K League All-Stars will face the Vietnamese national team at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on July 29. The kickoff is 10 p.m. Korean time.
|Yang Dong-hyeon of the Pohang Steelers (Yonhap)
Veteran playmaker Yeom Ki-hun will represent Suwon Samsung Bluewings as one of six midfielders. Former Hoffenheim back Kim Jin-su, currently with Jeonbuk, has been named as one of seven defenders.
Ulsan Hyundai's Kim Yong-dae and Daegu FC's Jo Hyeon-woo are the two goalkeepers.
FC Seoul head coach Hwang Sun-hong will be the All-Star team's bench boss.
The K League said the players were chosen based on data analysis of their performances this year, and that it made sure all 12 K League Classic teams would have representation.
Jeonbuk, Ulsan, Jeju United, Gangwon, Pohang and Suwon each had two representatives, while six other teams had one player apiece.
This year's All-Star Game has been scheduled to help promote South Korean football in Southeast Asia. The Vietnamese squad will include Luong Xuan Truong, who plays for Gangwon FC in the K League Classic. (Yonhap)