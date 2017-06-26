Biz leaders to leave for US one day ahead of Moon's departure: sources

South Korean business leaders will fly to Washington a day ahead of President Moon Jae-in's departure for US to meet with President Donald Trump, as they get ready to hold talks on economic issues with their American counterparts, industry sources said Monday.



More than 50 South Korean business leaders are to accompany Moon on his trip and attend the Korea-US Business Summit in the US capital. The president is expected to leave for the US on Wednesday.





(Yonhap)

Park Yong-man, chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), and SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won will leave for Washington on Tuesday.Samsung Electronics Co. Vice Chairman Kwon Oh-hyun will attend a global business strategy meeting at the company's headquarters in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, for two days starting Monday before departing for Washington later Tuesday.Hyundai Motor Vice Chairman Chung Eui-sun has been on a business trip to the US since last week to discuss with Hyundai officials how best to tackle protectionist moves under the Trump administration, including possible investment plans in the US."Some businessmen are expected to fly to Washington, D.C. on private company planes," a source said. "Businessmen of small and medium-sized firms are having a hard time getting tickets as the list of businessmen accompanying Moon on his US trip has been fixed with little time to make arrangements in advance."The late notification has resulted in major business leaders having to reschedule their business schedules, another source said. (Yonhap)