Korea names new technical director in football

(Yonhap)

The national football governing body named a new technical director Monday.The Korea Football Association (KFA) said its Vice President Kim Ho-gon has been named the head of its technical committee.Kim, 66, replaces Lee Yong-soo, who stepped down June 15, the same day that the men's national team head coach Uli Stielike was sacked.Kim's first job as the technical chief will be to name Stielike's successor, with South Korea clinging to the last automatic berth in the final Asian qualifying round for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.Kim led South Korea to the quarterfinals at the 2004 Athens Olympics. He served as an assistant coach at the 1988 and 1992 Olympics, and the 1986 FIFA World Cup in Mexico.Kim has also coached two professional clubs, Busan IPark and Ulsan Hyundai, and led the latter to the 2012 Asian Football Confederation Champions League title.He has been a vice president for the KFA since 2015. (Yonhap)