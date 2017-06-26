Korean shares advance in late morning trading

(Yonhap)

Korean shares traded higher late Monday morning, led by gains in big-cap stocks, such as Samsung Electronics and SK hynix.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 8.79 points, or 0.37 percent, to 2,387.39 as of 11:20 a.m. The index hit a new intra-day record high of 2,388.19 points at one point.Most large caps traded in positive territory with market kingpin Samsung Electronics adding 0.88 percent and global chipmaker SK hynix up 2.46 percent.Top automaker Hyundai Motor gained 0.3 percent, while its smaller affiliate Kia Motors traded 0.26 percent lower.POSCO, the No. 1 steelmaker, advanced 1.11 percent.Naver, the operator of the country's top Internet portal, rose 0.34 percent.The local currency was trading at 1,134.50 won against the US dollar, up 4.3 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)