Kogas to start imports of US shale in July

The Korea Herald > Life&Style > Fashion

[Photo] T-ara’s Eunjung fashionable on Dazed & Confused cover

kh close

 

Published : 2017-06-26 14:38
Updated : 2017-06-26 14:38

Singer Eunjung of T-ara showed off her charm in a photo shoot for the cover of a pop culture magazine.

Her agency MBK Entertainment released the photos Monday, showing her attempts at various concepts and poses for Dazed & Confused. Eunjung’s photo and accompanying interview will be featured in the July edition of the magazine. 

(MBK Entertainment)
(MBK Entertainment)


Last week, T-ara released its 13th album, “What’s My Name,” marking the group’s first release since reorganizing itself as a quartet after the departure of Boram and Soyeon.

Eunjung, now a nine-year veteran, said the group was much attached to the album because it reflected a lot of their own personal feelings.
(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]