[Photo] T-ara’s Eunjung fashionable on Dazed & Confused cover

Singer Eunjung of T-ara showed off her charm in a photo shoot for the cover of a pop culture magazine.Her agency MBK Entertainment released the photos Monday, showing her attempts at various concepts and poses for Dazed & Confused. Eunjung’s photo and accompanying interview will be featured in the July edition of the magazine.Last week, T-ara released its 13th album, “What’s My Name,” marking the group’s first release since reorganizing itself as a quartet after the departure of Boram and Soyeon.Eunjung, now a nine-year veteran, said the group was much attached to the album because it reflected a lot of their own personal feelings.(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)