Lee Hyo-ri to pre-release 'Seoul' this week

K-pop diva Lee Hyo-ri will pre-release a new song from her upcoming comeback album this week, her agency said Monday.

A teaser image for Lee Hyo-ri`s new song "Seoul" (Yonhap)

Kiwi Media Group, which represents the former girl group FIN.K.L member, announced on its social media that Lee will pre-release "Seoul" on Wednesday. The rest of the album is scheduled to come out July 4.A teaser image shows Lee's face covered by a turtle neck sweater with the song's title.The former sexy dance icon collaborated with composer Kim Do-hyun for her self-produced album, a follow-up to her fifth full-length album "Monochrome" out in May 2013. Singer-songwriter Lee Juck and several hip-hop artists with Psychedelic Records, a label owned by Kiwi Media, have also chipped in the production.The new album will include a number of songs written and composed by the singer, according to the agency.Lee -- who resettled on Jeju Island to live in relative seclusion after marrying guitarist Lee Sang-soon in 2013 -- signed with Kiwi Media Group late last year and has been busy producing her new album. (Yonhap)